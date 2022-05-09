Ashley Nissenberg, Hollywood Attorney, Dies at 41

- Share this article on Facebook
Ashley Nissenberg, a partner at Hollywood legal firm Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich and Gellman, has died. She was 41.
Nissenberg was diagnosed with late stage breast cancer in June of 2021. She died on May 7, surrounded by her family.
“On behalf of the partners of Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich and Gellman, it is with tremendous sadness that we announce that our beloved friend and partner, Ashley Nissenberg, has passed away,” the legal firm’s partners said in a statement on Monday.
Nissenberg joined the legal firm in 2007 and made a partner in 2015.
“Ashley was an indelible figure in the fabric, life and culture of our firm and our practice. Ashley was a fierce and effective advocate for her clients, whom she loved and cared about in ways that words cannot capture,” the statement added.
Nissenberg is survived by husband Brett and her three children. Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich and Gellman has created a fund to support the education of her three children.
A memorial service will be held at noon local time on May 10 at Hillside Memorial Park in Culver City.
