Is There a World in Which Cosby Could Make a Stand-Up Comeback?

Most L.A. comedy venues didn’t touch an inquiry of whether they would host the comic.

Days after Bill Cosby was released from prison June 30, his spokesperson Andrew Wyatt telegraphed that the comic, who turned 84 on July 12, was eyeing a comeback tour in the U.S., Canada and London. But it remains to be seen if any comedy clubs will host the disgraced icon.

THR checked in with a smattering of L.A.’s top live venues — The Comedy Store, Laugh Factory, Westside Comedy Theater, Hollywood Improv and Saban Theatre, among them — and (shocker) only one venue insider, who requested anonymity, chose to weigh in: “Under no circumstances would we ever have Bill Cosby here. He’s a monster. I would sooner host a live tiger.”

Meanwhile, in New York, Comedy Cellar owner Noam Dworman told the New York Post that he’s not interested in hosting Cosby at his famed nightclub, where such stars as Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock have performed.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned Cosby’s conviction, ruling he was denied protection from self-incrimination with testimony used during the criminal trial.

