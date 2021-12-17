L.A. Performances of ‘Christmas Carol’ Canceled Due to “Breakthrough COVID-19 Cases” Amongst Cast

As concerns and caseloads of COVID-19 infections continue to rise amid the omicron variant, Center Theatre Group announced late Thursday night that the evening’s performance A Christmas Carol was canceled due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases that have been detected in the show’s company despite “robust measures being in place.”

The statement also confirmed that performances scheduled for Friday night and Saturday afternoon will also be nixed while “all other performances are scheduled to go on as planned” as of right now. We regret any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause,” continued the statement. The news comes two weeks after a triumphant opening of the show at CTG’s Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles on Dec. 2, marking the first show to be held inside the venue in 628 days.

It is unclear at this hour who in the cast has tested positive. The reimagining of the Charles Dickens classic — originally directed and conceived by Tony winner Matthew Warchus and adapted by Tony winner Jack Thorne — stars Bradley Whitford as Ebenezer Scrooge opposite Kate Burton, Alex Newell, Chante Carmel, Dashiell Eaves, Brandon Gill, Evan Harrington, Chris Hoch, Sarah Hunt, Alex Nee, Sebastian Ortiz, Cade Robertson, Brett Ryback, Harry Thornton, Glory Yepassis-Zembrou and Grace Yoo.

A Christmas Carol is scheduled to run through Jan. 1. COVID-19 has been causing chaos on the East Coast where a slew of Broadway shows announced this week that performances have been canceled due to new cases. Those to scrap one or more performances include Tina, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hamilton, Mrs. Doubtfire, Ain’t Too Proud, Moulin Rouge!, Jagged Little Pill and others.