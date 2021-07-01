Hollywood Reporter Parent Penske Media Unveils LA3C, a Three-Day Festival Celebrating Los Angeles

The Hollywood Reporter parent company Penske Media Corp. on Thursday unveiled plans for an annual three-day culture festival celebrating Los Angeles.

The event — which is dubbed LA3C, aka Los Angeles, the Capital of Creativity & Culture — is set to take place throughout the city of L.A. from Dec. 2-4.

The festival, which aims to celebrate L.A.’s diverse and creative communities, will be a “curation of best-in-class experiences and events across a range of locations throughout L.A. County that will welcome visitors from around the world.” Among the events expected to be included in the lineup are comedy events, live concerts and performances, immersive culinary experiences, fashion activations, leading-actor roundtables and a chance to watch artists and creators at work.

The event is described as “an open-architecture festival inviting like-minded artists, brands, nonprofits and musicians to add to the festival’s inclusive programming and content.”

In addition, LA3C will leverage the expertise and access of Penske Media brands, which include The Hollywood Reporter as well as Variety, Rolling Stone, Deadline, Billboard, VIBE, WWD, Sportico, SHE Media, ARTnews, Robb Report and LDJ.

PMC chairman and CEO Jay Penske has named impact investor and nonprofit leader Juan Mora as chief executive of LA3C.

“This will be the first festival of its kind to fortify a city that combines talent, diversity and culture like no other while engaging with organizations solving some of the city’s pressing challenges,” Mora said. “Jay’s vision and the commitment to positively impact the city of Los Angeles is inspiring. I plan to leverage the expertise of Penske Media’s iconic brands to create an experience for all visitors, and we invite creatives, musicians, and artists to join in our mission.”

Added Penske: “Los Angeles’ influence and inspiration permeates globally. After 18 months of isolation, it feels now is the time for gathering around the elements of culture that connect us. We welcome the opportunity to engage Los Angeles’ diverse communities and we have allocated resources to invest back into the city through support of local nonprofit organizations. With Juan’s leadership and experience across mission driven businesses, this event and its potential impact are limitless.”

For more details about LA3C, visit www.LA3C.com.