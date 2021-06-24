Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey and More Stars Rally for Britney Spears After Conservatorship Court Hearing

Following Britney Spears pleading that her longstanding conservatorship come to an end, the singer received support from Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey and other celebrities.

Spears addressed a Los Angeles Superior Court judge via a remote connection on Wednesday afternoon, detailing several ways in which the conservatorship has controlled her life such as her not being able to remove an IUD. “I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don’t feel like I can live a full life,” Spears stressed.

Timberlake tweeted on Wednesday evening, “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for. Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

Mariah Carey also shared support for the singer, tweeting “We love you Britney!!! Stay strong.”

Brandy wrote on Twitter, “Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans.”

Halsey tweeted, “Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today.” The singer also addressed the healthcare restrictions Spears has faced, writing “Additionally, fuck anyone who thinks they have the authority as an institution or individual to control a person’s reproductive health.”

Rose McGowan shared on social that Spears “has every right to be angry” adding “How would you feel if your life was stolen, dissected, mocked? I pray she gets to live your life on her terms. STOP CONTROLLING WOMEN.”