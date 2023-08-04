L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Says It’s “Critical” That AMPTP and WGA Negotiations Get “Resolved Immediately”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass says she’s willing to “personally engage” with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and the Writers Guild as they work to reach an agreement amid the ongoing strike.

Bass released a statement on Friday committing herself to assist with the ongoing negotiation, as the effects of the impact the city’s economy, the same day the WGA and AMPTP returned to the negotiating table since contract talks deteriorated in May over a multitude of issues.

“Communication reopening between representatives of the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is an encouraging development, especially as this historic moment continues to have profoundly negative impacts on our economy and many of our community members,” the mayor said.

Bass went on to address how the “important inflection point for our city’s signature industry has caused ripple effects throughout our economy,” in addition to the state and country,

“The impact has spanned every corner of Los Angeles — from the writers and actors on the picket line trying to make ends meet to keep a roof over their head and food on the table, to businesses who rely on the entertainment industry,” she continued. “The economic conditions of the entertainment industry are changing — and we must react and evolve to this challenge. It is critical that this gets resolved immediately so that Los Angeles gets back on track, and I stand ready to personally engage with all the stakeholders in any way possible to help get this done.”

On Thursday, the WGA announced that the AMPTP had requested a meeting with the union “to discuss negotiations,” but warned its members to “be wary of rumors.” The Guild announced it would go strike for the first time in 15 years at the start of May. The Guild has maintained that studios in the AMPTP have refused to come back to the table and continue talks about key issues since the writers strike began. That includes residual payments, cost of living wage increases, health insurance and artificial intelligence protections.

Since talks between the WGA and AMPTP stalled, performers’ union SAG-AFTRA has called its own strike, marking the first time both unions were on strike together since 1964.

Aug. 3 also saw the New York City Council unanimously pass Resolution 694 and Resolution 729, expressing support for SAG-AFTRA and WGA’s striking workers and calling on the AMPTP “to engage in good faith negotiations that will result in a fair contract for all Writers Guild of America members.”

“As inflation and the cost of living continues to soar, it is important that our workforce can sustain a life of dignity in our city,” said Council Member Carmen De La Rosa. “Wages, however, have remained stagnant. Large companies have made profits off of the backs of our entertainment workers for far too long, shamelessly making millions and threatening the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of people. We expect the AMPTP to engage in good faith — New York City is depending on it.”

The resolutions were sponsored by council members Carmen De La Rosa and Amanda Farías, with SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher appearing in New York City to support the resolutions’ passing.