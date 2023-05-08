Shirley Halperin Joins Los Angeles Magazine as Editor-in-Chief

Los Angeles Magazine has found its new editor-in-chief: Shirley Halperin.

The respected music industry insider is exiting as executive editor of music at Variety, a post she’s held since 2017, to join L.A. Mag, effective June 15. She’s replacing Maer Roshan who was ousted a month ago by bosses at parent company Engine Vision Media in what has been viewed as a shift in direction for the publication under newly-installed president and publisher Christopher Gialanella.

In confirming the hiring, Engine Vision’s press release noted that Halperin will be tasked with shaping Los Angeles‘ “vision for the future, with a particular emphasis on news and culture.” Furthermore, it stated that Halperin will “lead efforts to celebrate the city’s diversity while keeping current events, politics and sports related to the area relevant. Additionally, she will continue to touch on entertainment, music, society, lifestyle, dining, home, real estate and fashion, making Los Angeles Magazine the go-to source for all things L.A.”

Gialanella praised Halperin’s background saying, “Her experience in music, lifestyle, entertainment and overall knowledge of Los Angeles is impeccable. She will help lead our team to great heights.” In addition to Variety, the veteran reporter and editor has worked for The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times and Wenner Media. During her time at Variety, Halperin expanded the trade publication’s music coverage and helped launch live events like the buzzy Hitmakers franchise, an annual issue and A-list event.

“I am honored to join the Los Angeles team and continue the magazine’s legacy of top-notch features, striking covers, and of-the-moment dispatches about the food, fashion, entertainment and culture of L.A.,” offered Halperin. “It is a privilege to continue the rich editorial leadership of Los Angeles, a legacy title which has always found the perfect words to describe the beauty and whimsy of this blended metropolis we call home.”

Variety’s co-editor-in-chiefs Cynthia Littleton and Ramin Setoodeh offered a joint statement about Halperin’s exit, saying, “We wish Shirley all the best and thank her for her many contributions to our success over the years.” [THR and Variety are owned by Penske Media Corporation.]

Engine Vision Media bosses Mark Geragos and Ben Meiselas — power lawyers and business leaders who are well known through their firm Geragos & Geragos — also weighed in. “Her extensive career in Hollywood and her track record of producing high-quality journalism make her the perfect fit for Los Angeles Magazine. We are confident that she will help us continue to deliver exceptional content and take the publication to new heights,” they said, noting that the publication has added 15 new positions in editorial, digital and sales since they acquired the title late last year.

The Wrap first reported the news in a story that also included Ada Guerin’s role as Los Angeles Magazine’s creative director.