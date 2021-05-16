Pacific Palisades Brush Fire Spreads as Evacuations Remain in Place

A brush fire in the Pacific Palisades spread to around 1,325 acres as of Sunday afternoon, while mandatory evacuations for residents in affected areas remain in place.

The evacuations of areas in Topanga Canyon, which were implemented on Saturday, are estimated to affect around 1,000 people, the Los Angeles Fire Department stated in an alert. Earlier on Sunday, the fire, which is currently at 0 percent containment, had burned around 750 acres.

Emergy responders first began fighting the blaze on Friday night around 10 p.m., according to KABC. The cause of the fire is currently considered suspicious and is being investigated. As of early Sunday, no injuries had been reported, and no structures had been damaged.

“The weather remained cool and moist overnight which led to calmer fire activity. However, as it warms up today the conditions are expected to change as the vegetation in this area is very dry and has not burned in 50+ years,” the LAFD stated in an alert on Sunday.

On Twitter, social media users shared videos of huge plumes of smoke emanating from the fire site. Crews are currently dropping water from helicopters and fighting the blaze from the ground.

May 16, 1:17 p.m. Updated with new fire acreage.