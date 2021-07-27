1 Teen Dead, Another Critically Injured in California Theater Shooting During ‘Forever Purge’ Screening

An 18-year-old woman was killed and a 19-year-old man was critically injured after a shooting at The Regal Edwards Corona Crossings RPX theater on Monday night.

Police were called for service at 11:45 p.m. to The Crossings, at 2650 Tuscany St., for an unknown problem. Upon arrival, officers located a man and woman who had both suffered gunshot wounds. The 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 18-year-old female died from her injuries at the scene. The names of the victims have not been released, pending notification of relatives.

Cpl. Tobias Kouroubacalis of the Corona Police Department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the theater the victims were in was showing The Forever Purge.

“We have received confirmation of an incident at our Corona Crossings theatre last night,” Regal Cinemas said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We are currently working with the local authorities regarding the investigation. Our primary concern is for the safety and security of our guests and staff.”

The Forever Purge is the fifth film in the dystopian Purge franchise. A focus across the installments is a national holiday known as The Purge, a day in which all crime, including murder, becomes legal for a 12-hour period.

The Corona Police Department has yet to make any arrests following the shooting and has taken lead on the investigation. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau — Forensic Services is assisting with the investigation. At this time, no additional information is available.

Anyone with more information about the shooting can contact Corona police Senior Detective Dan Neagu at (951) 739-4916 or via email at Slaven.Neagu@CoronaCA.gov.