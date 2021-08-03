Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

L.A. County Not Requiring Proof of Vaccination for Business Entry “At This Point in Time”

"We applaud those businesses that are assessing risks to their employees and customers and adding additional layers of protection, including requiring proof of vaccination," an L.A. County Department of Public Health spokesperson tells The Hollywood Reporter.

LA Mask Mandate
LA Mask Mandate Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

On the heels of news that New York would soon be requiring proof of vaccination for all residents to participate in indoor activities, a rep for L.A. County’s Department of Public Health says the office “is is not requiring proof of vaccination for customers to enter specific businesses at this point in time.”

Earlier today, New York became the first major U.S. city to announce that proof of vaccination will be required for live performances, entertainment, dining and fitness under a program that rolls out later this month before it gets fully enforced as of Sept. 13. The news hit as more corporations, businesses and government agencies revealed COVID-19 vaccine mandates for workers and patrons amid rising concerns, hospitalizations and death due to the COVID-19 delta variant.

Related Stories

Mayor Bill de Blasio
General News

New York City Will Require Proof of Vaccination for Indoor Activities Beginning in September

Tabitha jackson
Movie News

Sundance to Demand Vaccination Proof for 2022 Festival

But other than implementing a mask mandate on July 17 for indoor public spaces, L.A. County has left proof of vaccinations up to individual entities and businesses. “We applaud those businesses that are assessing risks to their employees and customers and adding additional layers of protection, including requiring proof of vaccination,” the L.A. County Department of Public Health rep continued.

Over the past week, Google, Disney, Facebook and Walmart have announced vaccine mandates for its workers while Cal State and the University of California campuses have also instituted policies for students and staff. Locally, bars and restaurants are also joining the wave. Over the weekend, The Abbey Food and Bar in West Hollywood announced its decision, posting on Instagram, “To protect our staff, customers, community, and country, we are requiring either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within the last 48 hours for entry.”

Also last week, Hollywood Pantages Theatre announced that it would be requiring proof of vaccination to attend shows there when the venue opens Aug. 17 as Hamilton hits the stage.

More to come.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad