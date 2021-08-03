L.A. County Not Requiring Proof of Vaccination for Business Entry “At This Point in Time”

On the heels of news that New York would soon be requiring proof of vaccination for all residents to participate in indoor activities, a rep for L.A. County’s Department of Public Health says the office “is is not requiring proof of vaccination for customers to enter specific businesses at this point in time.”

Earlier today, New York became the first major U.S. city to announce that proof of vaccination will be required for live performances, entertainment, dining and fitness under a program that rolls out later this month before it gets fully enforced as of Sept. 13. The news hit as more corporations, businesses and government agencies revealed COVID-19 vaccine mandates for workers and patrons amid rising concerns, hospitalizations and death due to the COVID-19 delta variant.

But other than implementing a mask mandate on July 17 for indoor public spaces, L.A. County has left proof of vaccinations up to individual entities and businesses. “We applaud those businesses that are assessing risks to their employees and customers and adding additional layers of protection, including requiring proof of vaccination,” the L.A. County Department of Public Health rep continued.

Over the past week, Google, Disney, Facebook and Walmart have announced vaccine mandates for its workers while Cal State and the University of California campuses have also instituted policies for students and staff. Locally, bars and restaurants are also joining the wave. Over the weekend, The Abbey Food and Bar in West Hollywood announced its decision, posting on Instagram, “To protect our staff, customers, community, and country, we are requiring either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within the last 48 hours for entry.”

Also last week, Hollywood Pantages Theatre announced that it would be requiring proof of vaccination to attend shows there when the venue opens Aug. 17 as Hamilton hits the stage.

More to come.