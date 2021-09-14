Worker in Critical Condition After Fall at Sunset Gower Studios

A crew member is in critical condition after falling from an elevated platform at Sunset Gower Studios on the set of Netflix’s Me Time on Tuesday morning, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The 38-year-old man fell from a platform that is estimated to be 60 to 80 feet high, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey said, citing statements of people on-site.

After a 911 call was placed at 7:04 a.m., an LAFD team met staff at a gate at the intersection of Sunset Blvd. and N. Beachwood Dr. and were led into a soundstage where the person was in “grave condition” and did not have a pulse and was not breathing, Humphrey said. On-site emergency technicians were providing CPR to the man.

Soon after, an LAFD team of medics put the man on a cardiac monitor and administered defibrillation. After these efforts, the man’s pulse and blood pressure was restored and he is now in critical condition with a “fighting chance of survival,” Humphrey said. The man was rushed to a regional trauma center.

CAL-OSHA has been notified of the incident. On Tuesday, Deadline first reported that the incident happened on the set of Me Time. Sunset Gower Studios has not yet returned THR‘s request for comment.

Me Time, a comedy starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg, focuses on a stay-at-home dad who reestablishes ties to his best friend during a brief hiatus from his wife and kids.

Sept. 14, 12:52 p.m. Updated to mention the incident occurred on the set of Me Time.