Zuri Hall Set to Host Film2Future Virtual Gala

Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall is lending her talents to Film2Future by serving as host of the nonprofit’s virtual gala.

The sixth annual event, scheduled for Nov. 18, will be virtual this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s truly an honor to have Zuri Hall hosting our 2021 Film2Future Gala,” said Film2Future founder Rachel Miller. “Zuri is a champion of uplifting young, diverse voices, and we’re incredibly grateful to have her as an ally to our students as we celebrate and support their journey as filmmakers.”

For her part, Hall said it’s a “privilege” to front this year’s gathering. “I remember growing up in the inner-city of Toledo, Ohio, as an ambitious young girl with a passion for screenwriting, acting and directing,” added Hall, who has also hosted American Ninja Warrior. “The support and encouragement I received from organizations similar to Film2Future were pivotal in helping me find my voice, and build the confidence and skill set that soon carried me into the career of my dreams. I’m so grateful to be a part of supporting the Film2Future students — their futures are so bright.”

Film2Future is a professional-level filmmaking program for underrepresented youth in Los Angeles as it “seeks to empower a new generation of diverse filmmakers by helping students develop their artistic voice, life skills and personal conﬁdence.” Since 2016, Film2Future has served more than 125 students and its alumni have secured more than $1 million in scholarships to four-year, accredited institutions and 73 paid internships and jobs in the film industry.