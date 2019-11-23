Local Women in Tel Aviv Protest Appearance of Louis C.K. During His Comedy Tour

A small group gathered on the street with signs protesting against the comedian. One read, "I don't want to see your dick."

During the Israel leg of his stand-up comedy tour, Louis C.K. was met with criticism from the local community over his #MeToo scandal.

In Tel Aviv, a small group of women gathered on the street with signs protesting the appearance of C.K. in their city. One sign read, "I don't want to see your dick." Others were emblazoned with the words, "Don't legitimize sexual violence" and "We believe victims." One social media user tweeted that other signs included the hashtags "Ibelievewomen" and "#metoo."

The conflict unfolded in 2017 after The New York Times investigative reporter Jodi Kantor published an exposé including accusations from multiple women that C.K. exposed himself and masturbated in front them. The comedian subsequently addressed his behavior during comedy sets, acknowledging some of his past actions. One month after the scandal, C.K. staged a controversial comeback show at the Comedy Cellar where he was met with an enthusiastic crowd.

Louis C.K kicks off his world tour in Israel tonight. Hundreds of people are willing to forgive sexual violence, and let a man suffer no consequences for his vile actions.



We believe victims and we will not stay silent when sexual violence is legitimized. #metoo pic.twitter.com/NEtIHFL3xF — Kulan-כולן (@TogetherKulan) November 23, 2019

All these people are lined up to see sexual predator Louis CK perform in Israel tonight.



I don't even know what the right hashtag is for this display.



Thank god for the protesters, whose signs read, #ibelievewomen #metoo https://t.co/lyVPyyoIMI — Elana Sztokman (@jewfem) November 23, 2019

After C.K.'s gigs at the Hangar 11 concert hall, The Times of Israel reported that the comedian's appearance was "well-received," noting that he performed "two sold out shows."

"The comedian lost countless fans when his sexual misconduct became public," wrote Times of Israel reporter Yossi Tarablus. "Saturday night’s show was not for them. Had they chosen to come however, they would have witnessed the same iconic comedian they had cheered before."

Following the tour dates in Israel, C.K. will perform in Italy, Switzerland, Slovakia and Hungary. His tour will continue into the new year with multiple U.S. dates.