Location Managers Guild Awards: 'Chernobyl,' 'Mission: Impossible — Fallout' Among Winners

The sixth annual event honored Peter Weir, location manager Michael J. Meehan and Hidden Empire Film Group.

The sixth annual Location Managers Guild International Awards were handed out Saturday night in Santa Monica.

Chernobyl and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan won the outstanding locations in a period and contemporary TV series awards, respectively. On the film side, Roma and Mission: Impossible — Fallout won outstanding locations in a period and contemporary feature, respectively.

During the ceremony, Oscar-nominated director Peter Weir (Witness, Dead Poets Society, The Truman Show, Master and Commander) received the Eva Monley Award, given to industry members who support the work of location professionals. Holland Taylor accepted the award on Weir's behalf. Location manager Michael J. Meehan (Dead Poets Society, The Perfect Storm, Pirates of the Caribbean, Master and Commander) received the lifetime achievement award. And Hidden Empire Film Group received the humanitarian award for its worldwide philanthropy and work raising awareness of human rights and social issues.

A complete list of this year's winners follows.

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY TELEVISION SERIES

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Amazon Prime Video)

Michele St-Arnaud, Arnaud Kaiser, Peggy Pridemore, Christian McWilliams, Lori Balton

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD TELEVISION SERIES

Chernobyl (HBO)

Jonas Spokas

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A CONTEMPORARY FEATURE

Mission Impossible: Fallout (Paramount Pictures)

Ben Piltz, David Campbell-Bell

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A PERIOD FEATURE

Roma (Netflix)

Horacio Rodriquez de Zamacona, Claudia Puebla Monge

OUTSTANDING LOCATIONS IN A COMMERCIAL

Nujeen Mustafa (National Geographic -72andSunny)

Jose Aragao, Luis Santos

OUTSTANDING FILM COMMISSION

Film Otago Southland

KJ Jennings, Executive Manager