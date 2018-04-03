Logan Paul Calls for "Change" After Shooting at YouTube HQ

Paul said he would post a vlog addressing the San Bruno incident.

YouTuber Logan Paul has weighed in on gun control in the wake of Tuesday’s mass shooting at the streaming giant’s headquarters.

In a message posted to his social channels, Paul called for “change” as he announced he would skip his regular vlog due to the incident, which left multiple employees injured and the female suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“To my online family,” Paul wrote. “I will not be posting a vlog in light of today's shooting at YouTube HQ. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones. I’m also tired of typing and ready that exact sentence^ CHANGE. IS. NECESSARY.”

Paul's reflective comments come after he took a barrage of criticism for posting an infamous video from Japan’s “Suicide Forest.” The fallout prompted him to go on a self-imposed hiatus and face punishment from YouTube, which suspended ads from his channel and placed him on a 90-day probation period. In his first video after that incident, Paul said: “I know I’ve made mistakes, I know I’ve let people down. It’s time to learn from the past as I get better and grow as a human being.”

Google-owned YouTube operates out of San Bruno, a suburb of San Francisco that is about 10 miles from the city. Officials at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center said the facility had taken in three patients wounded in the shooting, one of whom is in a critical condition.

According to multiple reports, the alleged shooter has been identified as Nasim Aghdam, who had channels on the user-generated platform and is said to have had personal grievances with the tech giant’s recent content policies.