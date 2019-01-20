London Critics' Circle Names 'Roma' Best Film

Elsewhere, Yorgos Lanthimos' acclaimed dark period comedy, 'The Favourite,' landed four honors.

The Favourite's awards season is continuing to gather steady steam.

Yorgos Lanthimos' acclaimed dark period comedy, already the frontrunner among BAFTA nominees and expected to feature heavily in Tuesday's Oscars nominations, landed four honors at the London Critics' Circle film awards.

The film claimed actress of the year for Olivia Colman, supporting actress of the year for Rachel Weisz, British/Irish film of the year, scriptwriter of the year, shared by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara.

But The Favourite missed out on two of the top gongs, film of year and director of the year, both of which went to Alfonso Cuaron for his personal Mexican drama, Roma.

Ethan Hawke was named actor of the year for First Reformed, while Richard E. Grant also bolstered his credentials with a win for best supporting actor for Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

Pawel Pawlikowski's Cold War scooped two, for foreign language film of the year, and technical achievement of the year, awarded to cinematographer Lukasz Zal.

Elsewhere, hit Brit indie Beast won a duo of awards; British/Irish actress of the year for Jessie Buckley, adding to her British Independent Film Award for most promising newcomer and BAFTA rising star nomination, and breakthrough British/Irish filmmaker of the year for its director Michael Pierce.

Rupert Everett landed British/Irish actor of the year for his turn as Oscar Wilde in The Happy Prince, while Molly Wright claimed the young British/Irish performer of the year for Apostasy.

In the documentary category, the prize went to Agnes Varda's Faces Places.

As had been already announced, Pedro Almodovar collected the Dilys Powell Award for contribution to cinema.