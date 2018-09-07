London Fashion Week Bans Fur for the First Time

The new rule goes into effect this month.

Just one day after Burberry announced that it will stop using real fur in its collections, the British Fashion Council (BFC) followed suit with a groundbreaking announcement on Friday that fur will be banned from all upcoming London Fashion Week catwalks and presentations, which kick off on September 14.

The decision was made after the BFC, which puts on the semi-annual industry event, conducted a survey with all participating London Fashion Week designers — including Mary Katrantzou, Delpozo, Burberry, Chalayan and newcomers Victoria Beckham and Alexa Chung — on whether they planned to use fur in their collections.

“The BFC survey results reflect a cultural change based on ideals and choices made by designer businesses, international brands as well as consumer sentiment but also encouraged by the stance of multi-brand stores who are moving away from selling fur,” said the organization in an official statement.

That movement towards more ethical fashion has been embraced by a number of brands including Gucci, which vowed to forego fur starting with its Spring 2018 collection. The Italian fashion house joins a growing list of high-profile brands including Versace, Michael Kors, John Galliano and Donna Karan which have all agreed to ditch the material in the near future.

Others including Armani, Calvin Klein and Vivienne Westwood have already taken a stance against using real fur in their collections, as has longtime animal-rights advocate Stella McCartney. Prompted by customer feedback, Yoox Net-a-Porter banished fur from its sites in 2017, including Net-a-Porter, the Outnet, Mr Porter and Yoox.com. Meanwhile, California cities San Francisco, Berkeley and West Hollywood have also forbidden the sale of fur, and Los Angeles is considering it.

London Fashion Week is the first main fashion event of its kind to implement the ban. In February, Katrantzou's runway show was crashed by an anti-fur activist, while demonstrations took place outside the Burberry show.