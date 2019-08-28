London Film Festival Lineup: 60 Percent of Competition From Female Filmmakers

Haifaa Al Mansour's 'Perfect Candidate,' Rose Glass' debut 'Saint Maud' and Shia LaBeouf's semi autobiographical 'Honey Boy,' from director Alma Har'el, will compete in London.

Sixty percent of films in the 2019 BFI London Film Festival's official competition come from female directors or co-directors, it has been revealed.

The contenders for the best film category were unveiled Wednesday, with 10 films up for the main prize at the 63rd edition of the festival. The proportion of films from female directors or co-directors is up from 50 percent in 2018. Overall, 16 countries are represented across the producers and co-producers.

Among the selection are Shia LaBeouf's semi-autobiographical Honey Boy (in which he plays a version of his own father), starring Lucas Hedges and from director Alma Har'el, The Perfect Candidate, from Saudi Arabia's first female director Haifaa Al Mansour, and Isabel Sandoval's Lingua Franca, the category's first film from a transgender director.

“Our official competition showcases the best in global filmmaking," said festival director Tricia Tuttle. "These filmmakers each have unique and distinctive voices and their films by turns reveal truths about human existence; explore stories we haven’t seen before or examine familiar ones in new ways; address pressing social and political issues, and make audiences feel and think. It’s striking that so many of the filmmakers here are telling strongly political stories, but never dogmatically so. We have selected 11 directors in these ten films who invite viewers to probe and ponder, to be changed – either subconsciously or wildly and irrevocably – by their work."

The 63rd BFI London Film Festival takes place Oct. 2–Oct. 13. The full festival program will be announced on Thursday.

The winner of official competition will be announced on Oct. 12.

Here is the complete London Film Festival 2019 official competition lineup:

Fanny Lye Deliver'd - (U.K.-Germany, dir., Thomas Clay)

Honey Boy - Alma Har'el (USA, dir. Alma Har'el)

La Llorona - (Guatemala-France, dir. Jayro Bustamante)

Lingua Franca - (USA, dir. Isabel Sandoval)

Moffie - (South Africa-U.K., dir. Oliver Hermanus)

Monos - (Colombia-Argentina-Netherlands-Germany-Sweden-Uruguay-USA, dir. Alejandro Landes)

The Other Lamb (Ireland-Belgium-USA, dir. Małgorzata Szumowska)

The Perfect Candidate (Germany-Saudi Arabia, dir. Haifaa Al Mansour)

Rose Plays Julie (Ireland-United Kingdom, dir. Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor)

Saint Maud (U.K., dir. Rose Glass)