London Film Festival Adds 'Jojo Rabbit.' 'The King,' 'The Lighthouse'
The U.K.'s top film event has unveiled its full program, with 40 percent of 229 features coming from female directors or co-directors.
Having already announced its curtain raiser in the form of The Personal History of David Copperfield and closing film in The Irishman, as well as unveiled the 10-strong selection of films in its official competition, the BFI London Film Festival on Thursday fleshed out the rest of the schedule for its 2019 edition.
Jostling for position in the lineup are star-heavy features such as Taika Waititi's Hitler satire Jojo Rabbit, Netflix's The King and Robert Eggers' acclaimed Cannes-bowing The Lighthouse, plus other hotly anticipated titles, including The Aeronauts, Marriage Story and A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, many of which are getting their European premieres in London.
Of 229 feature films in London's entire festival selection, 40 percent have been directed or co-directed by women.
"While there are many talking points emerging from this year’s program, a few really leap out: the strong instinct from filmmakers to explore urgent social and political issues through narrative and often through the use of genre; the striking emergence of a a new generation of filmmakers exploding onto the international stage with startlingly bold, original and ambitious debuts; the continuing and welcome trend of increased gender balance in directing talent behind short film, first and second features," said festival director Tricia Tuttle. "And while we’re so delighted to see work from 78 countries in the festival, we also love welcoming a particularly exceptional new wave of U.K.-based filmmakers with cracking first and second feature films in LFF."
The main lineup the 2019 London Film Festival, which runs Oct. 2-Oct. 13, is as follows:
Headline gala screenings
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
The Aeronauts, Tom Harper
A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, Marielle Heller
Greed, Michael Winterbottom
Hope Gap, William Nicholson
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
The King, David Michod
Le Mans '66, James Mangold
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
Festival and Strand Galas
Ema, Pablo Larrain
Abominable, Jill Culton, Todd Wilderman
Bacurau, Kleber Mendonça Filho
The Dude in Me, Hyo-jin Kang
Judy & Punch, Mirrah Foulkes
The Lighthouse, Robert Eggers
Official Secrets, Gavin Hood
The Peanut Butter Falcon, Michael Schwartz, Tyler Nilson
The Two Popes, Fernando Meirelles
Western Stars, Thom Zimny, Bruce Springsteen
Special Presentations
Bad Education, Cory Finley
Blackbird, Roger Michell
Bombay Rose, Gitanjali Rao
The Cave, Feras Fayyad
First Love, Takashi Miike
Gosta, Lukas Moodysson
Krabi, 2562, Anocha Suwichakornpong, Ben Rivers
Love, Life and Laughter
Our Ladies, Michael Caton-Jones
Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Céline Sciamma
Rocks, Sarah Gavron
First feature competition
Atlantics, Mati Diop
Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy
Calm with Horses, Nick Rowland
House of Hummingbird, Bora Kim
Instinct, Halina Reijn
The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Joe Talbot
Make Up, Claire Oakley
Relativity, Mariko Minoguchi
Scales, Shahad Ameen
Documentary competition
Cold Case Hammarskjold, Mads Brugger
Coup 53, Taghi Amirani
Cunningham, Alla Kovgan
I am (Not) a Monster, Nelly Ben Hayoun-Stépanian
The Kingmaker, Lauren Greenfield
Mystify: Michael Hutchence, Richard Lowenstein
Overseas, Sung-A Yoon
A Pleasure, Comrades, José Filipe Costa
White Riot, Rubika Shah