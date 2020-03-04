London Film Festival Adds TV Strand, Expands Industry Program

The U.K. event will showcase around 30 new TV projects during its 2020 edition in October.

The BFI London Film Festival has added a major new TV strand to its upcoming 2020 edition.

The event — due to take place from Oct. 7-18 — will premiere around 30 new episodes and series projects created for both digital platforms and broadcasters from around the world, organizers revealed Wednesday.

The festival is also set to add new immersive and interactive works into its program, while also expanding its industry section with a number of initiatives its says are aimed at creating opportunities for business and creative collaboration.

Concentrated over the first half of the festival, this newly enhanced industry program will include showcases of emerging U.K. creative talent and in-progress projects and build on the 2019 edition's talks program with a lineup of events on creative, business and cultural themes of relevance to international professionals, particularly those seeking collaboration with U.K. talent and partners.

“We’ve focussed a great deal in recent years on the seismic changes in how films are reaching audiences, but there are other more creative ways the ground is shifting, with ‘filmmakers’ and producers increasingly working across different platforms, and greater connections and dialogue across different creative forms," said festival director Tricia Tuttle.

"Film festivals are well placed to explore the evolution of moving image and these sites of connection. While this will be an international programme, the U.K. is bursting with innovators, we look forward to showing their work here, and offering a new platform where audiences can engage with different kinds of moving image-based storytelling, fiction and non-fiction."