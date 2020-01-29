London PR Agency Organic Expands With L.A. Office

Kirsty Langsdale, who has led the international division of the Vivendi-owned agency for seven years, will run the new office.

London-based film and TV PR agency Organic has launched an L.A. office to be run by Kirsty Langsdale, who has led the company's international publicity department out of the British capital for the past seven years.

Located on Hollywood Boulevard, the new office will operate alongside Organic's international team in London (based in King's Cross) and service Europe-based clients as well as offering services in L.A. and across the U.S.

Organic is part of the Vivendi-owned Havas Group, following the acquisition of its parent company Target in 2016, and counts the likes of StudioCanal and Canal+ among its sister companies.

Regular clients include Lionsgate, FilmNation, Searchlight, Universal, Disney and Warner Bros., while the firm also handles year-round U.K. publicity for Netflix Originals. Recent titles that Organic has worked on include Frozen 2, The Irishman, Joker, Sex Education and The Personal History of David Copperfield.

“I’m thrilled to be expanding Organic's footprint and reputation with a presence in L.A., a city that remains truly synonymous with our business, and to have the full support of my team in London to do this," said Langsdale. "Over the years, Organic has developed meaningful relationships across all aspects of the entertainment industry and in turn, loyal clients. I now look forward to introducing our bespoke approach to publicity to an even wider pool of content makers."