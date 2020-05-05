London's West End Extends Shutdown Until June 28

The latest extension comes just a day after Cameron Mackintosh warned that the West End and Broadway could remain closed until 2021.

All performances at London's West End venues are canceled until at least June 28, due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Society of London Theatre made the announcement about the continued shutdown of stages in the British capital on Tuesday.

"To give our customers some clarity, we have been cancelling performances across the West End on a rolling basis, in line with the latest advice from the government," it said. "This does not mean theaters will reopen on June 29; if further cancellations are necessary they will continue to be announced on a rolling basis. Different theaters and productions are likely to reopen at different times."

Venues closed across London on March 16, prior to social distancing measures being officially put in place. In early April, the shutdown was extended until the end of May.

The latest extension comes just a day after theater producer and owner Cameron Mackintosh warned that venues in the West End and Broadway might not reopen until 2021.