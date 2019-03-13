Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron Fall for Each Other in New 'Long Shot' Trailer

O'Shea Jackson Jr., June Diane Raphael, Ravi Patel, Andy Serkis, Alexander Skarsgard, Randall Park, Bob Odenkirk and Randy Orton also star in the film, which was produced by Rogen and Theron.

Lionsgate released a new trailer for Long Shot, starring Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen, on Wednesday.

The comedy follows unemployed journalist Fred Flarsky (Rogen) as he courts his former babysitter and childhood crush Charlotte (Theron), who has become one of the most unattainable women in the world as she runs for president.

O'Shea Jackson Jr., June Diane Raphael, Ravi Patel, Andy Serkis, Alexander Skarsgard, Randall Park, Bob Odenkirk and Randy Orton are also included in the cast. Jonathon Levine directed, while Rogen, Theron, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Beth Kono produced the film.

The new trailer opens with Charlotte entering a fancy party and shaking hands with other attendants.

Flarsky later asks Charlotte if she is dating the prime minister of Canada (Skarsgard). She quickly responds that things are "weird" with the politician as clips show the two dancing and having a drink at a bar.

"I hooked up with my fair share of world leaders, too," jokes Flarsky. "I 69-ed Fidel Castro once. You thought his beard was big."

Flarsky soon asks Charlotte about her dating life and she explains that "guys don't really want to date women who are more powerful than them."

An explosion then happens outside, interrupting the light-hearted conversation. While Charlotte remains calm, Flarsky struggles to breathe.

The trailer continues with brief clips that show Charlotte and Flarsky bonding, though her co-workers warn her to not pursue anything romantic with him.

"I'm gonna try to conduct myself in such a way that does not risk global humiliation," Flarsky later tells Charlotte while the two fly on a plane.

He is then shown descending a staircase wearing "a traditional Swedish suit" that includes yellow pants, a flowered hat and a blue jacket. The outfit, which was jokingly picked out for him, causes Charlotte to spit out her water.

The trailer concludes with Flarsky and Charlotte making their way to a bedroom. After Charlotte asks if she's "being too bossy," she gives Flarsky specific instructions on what she wants him to do.

Long Shot premiered at SXSW on March 9. The film will be in theaters on May 3.

Watch the full trailer above.