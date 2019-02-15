Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron Get Political in 'Long Shot' Trailer

O'Shea Jackson Jr., June Diane Raphael, Ravi Patel, Andy Serkis, Alexander Skarsgard, Randall Park, Bob Odenkirk and Randy Orton round out the cast.

Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron debuted the trailer for Long Shot on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The comedy follows unemployed journalist Fred Flarksy (Rogen) as he courts his childhood crush and former babysitter Charlotte (Theron), who has become one of the most unattainable women in the world as she runs for president.

O'Shea Jackson Jr., June Diane Raphael, Ravi Patel, Andy Serkis, Alexander Skarsgard, Randall Park, Bob Odenkirk and Randy Orton round out the cast.

The trailer opens with Charlotte speaking with the president. After he tells her that he would like to endorse her in her campaign to replace him, he adds, "You've been a great secretary."

She corrects him and says that she is the Secretary of State, to which he responds, "Which state again?"

Charlotte later attends a party where she spots Flarksy. She tells him that he looks familiar and he informs her that she used to be his babysitter. Following their interaction, Flarsky falls down a staircase.

On their way home, a curious key staffer (Raphael) asks how Charlotte knows Flarksy. "You babysat for him?" she later asks. "Wow. Time has not been kind."

Charlotte soon sets out to hire writers to sharpen up her speeches. "Fred's writing is really good and he knows me," she says before Flarksy is hired to be part of her team.

Flarksy later joins her on a flight. "In order to write better for you, I should kind of get to know you better," he tells her.

The journalist then quizzes the presidential nominee on her favorite childhood book, favorite song and most embarrassing moment as a montage plays of the two traveling to different locations.

While the two discuss how difficult it is for Charlotte to date due to her busy schedule, an explosion happens outside.

"We did almost just die," says Charlotte. The two lean in to kiss, though they are interrupted by a security guard.

"It's Pretty Woman, but she's Richard Gere and you're Julia Roberts," Flarksy's friend (Jackson Jr.) tells him as clips of Charlotte arriving to a party in a fancy dress play.

As sparks begin to fly between Flarsky and Charlotte, the politician's key staffer compares the relationship to if Kate Middleton and Danny DeVito were an item.

The trailer concludes with Flarksy and Charlotte attending a party. After having multiple drinks, Charlotte is informed that there is a "situation" she has to deal with. "I'm in so much trouble," she says before her team escorts her and Flarksy out of the party.

Rogen and Theron also discussed the film with DeGeneres during the appearance.

"It's a script that we've been developing for about eight years and honestly the only interest I ever had in making it was a version with Charlize just cause I was a huge fan of her and I had watched so many of her movies," said Rogen, who also produced the film.

He added that he had also become a fan through her talk-show appearances. "I would always think, 'Wow, she's so funny and delightful on talk shows and in movies she's just murdering people for the most part," he said. "I thought, 'Wouldn't it be amazing if we could kind of connect those two in some way and showcase the non-murdery side of Charlize Theron."

Long Shot will be in theaters on May 3.