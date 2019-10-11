Longtime AMC Theatres CFO Craig Ramsey to Retire

Auto exec Sean Goodman is named to replace the 25-year veteran.

AMC Theatres on Friday said CFO Craig Ramsey will retire after 25 years at the company.

Sean Goodman, currently CFO of Asbury Automotive Group, will replace Ramsey as finance chief at the mega exhibitor after he leaves Feb. 28, 2020 in what the largest U.S. cinema chain called a "long-envisioned move" for Ramsey.

Goodman and his predecessor are set to work together through the transition. "I cannot thank Craig Ramsey enough for his longstanding service to AMC, and the many vital contributions he has made as one of our most key executives. Our company has greatly benefited from his distinguished career, which has been marked by integrity, ability and common sense," AMC CEO and president Adam Aron said in a statement.

"At the same time, I am absolutely thrilled that we have been able to attract to AMC Sean Goodman who surely will help us to propel AMC forward in the years ahead," Aron added.

Ramsey led AMC’s IPO in Dec. 2013 and helped complete the acquisitions of Carmike Cinemas and Odeon & UCI in Europe to create a global exhibition giant, which is now owned by China's Dalian Wanda Group,

Goodman, 54, also did a corporate finance stint at Home Depot in Atlanta, was an investment banker at Morgan Stanley in London and worked for Deloitte & Touche in South Africa and New York.

In addition to his almost 20 years working in the U.S., Goodman has worked in Europe, Asia and Africa.

As AMC Theatres faces competition in the home entertainment arena from Netflix and other streamers, the exhibition giant has launched its own ticket subscription service, Stubs A-List, and refurbished its cinemas to retain customer loyalty.