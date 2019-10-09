Longtime Microsoft VP Departs Company

Mike Ybarra has been with the company since 2000, in charge of such departments as Xbox Live and Xbox Game Pass.

Mike Ybarra, a near-20-year vet and current corporate vp at Microsoft, has departed the company.

"After 20 years at Microsoft, it’s time for my next adventure," Ybarra said Wednesday in a tweet announcing the news. "It’s been a great ride at Xbox and the future is bright. Thanks to everyone at TeamXbox, I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished and I wish you the best."

Ybarra joined the company in 2000 as a systems engineer and held numerous titles during his tenure at Microsoft. In 2017, he became the company's corporate vp handling departments such as the company's online subscription services Xbox Live and Game Pass, as well as Microsoft's streaming platform, Mixer, which launched the same month he took the position.

Xbox head Phil Spencer thanked Ybarra for his "many contributions to Microsoft and Xbox" in a Twitter post. "You've been a strong advocate for our fans from day one, and have consistently driven to keep gamers at the center of everything we do. All of us at TeamXbox wish you the best," he wrote.

A successor to Ybarra has not been named, nor has he provided details on what he will do next. A request for comment from Microsoft was not immediately returned.

Ybarra is not the only high-level gaming executive to make a surprise announcement in recent weeks. In September, Sony Interactive Entertainment chairman Shawn Layden announced his departure from the company, and Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime revealed in February he was retiring from his position.