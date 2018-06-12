Look of the Day: Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Sustainable Designer to ACE Awards

"Further proof — do good, look good," her stylist Karla Welch tells THR.

Tracee Ellis Ross aced the ACE Awards.

The Look: She brought her A-game to the 22nd Annual Accessories Council ACE Awards at Cipriani New York on Monday, wearing a partially sheer Kevin Germanier dress with Lynn Ban orange sapphire hoops, a white Tyler Ellis clutch and Louboutins.

While the Black-ish star took home the award for Style Ambassador, she was also an ambassador for a cause—Germanier is a sustainable Swiss fashion designer working in London who boasts upcycled disco designs made with discarded beads and other materials. The “gown” actually features black trousers under a sheer panel with a patchwork of colorful designs.

The Backstory: Ross’ stylist Karla Welch tells The Hollywood Reporter that she saw his clothes on Bjork and reached out. “They were so great to work with. I love that he has a sustainable focus and driving ethos. It honestly isn’t what drove me to his clothes — I was obsessed with how they looked, so then to learn about it was amazing," she says, adding, "Further proof — do good, look good.”

The outfit is similar to those in Germanier's Fall/Winter 2018-2019 collection, which likewise includes sheer tops with shimmering panels.

Ross was joined on the carpet by Lupita Nyong'o in yellow and Cheryl Hines in black. At the ACE awards, the American Heritage Award went to Brooks Brothers, Westfield Corp won the Retail Innovation Award and stylist Micaela Erlanger nabbed the Style Influencer Award.

Where to Buy It: A recent graduate of Central Saint Martins, Germanier, 26, is just starting out in business, and has shown only two collections. But his line is expected to be featured on MatchesFashion.com in the Fall.