On the Set of 'Looming Tower' as Jeff Daniels' Drama Chronicles 9/11 Attacks

Bill Camp (right), who plays fictitious FBI agent Robert Chesney, says the weight of filming on location in New York was heavy: “Because I live here, it was always part of my hard-wiring in terms of where the story was coming from.”

Hulu's limited series centers on frustrated FBI agent John O'Neill (played by Daniels), whose fight against terrorism is thwarted by external and internal forces.

John O’Neill’s FBI farewell was held at Windows on the World, the top-floor venue in the World Trade Center’s North Tower, in August 2001. He gave 25 years of service — many hunting Osama bin Laden and al-Qaeda, despite U.S. intel roadblocks and a contentious relationship with the CIA. The polarizing counterterrorism expert reluctantly left the bureau to start anew as head of security at a prior terror target, the Twin Towers. On Sept. 11, however, O’Neill would become one of the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks on the World Trade Center.

Sixteen years later, in August 2017, Hulu’s The Looming Tower is re-creating O’Neill’s (played by Jeff Daniels) party at The River Café in Brooklyn for the limited series’ penultimate episode. The restaurant boasts a view of the lower Manhattan skyline through its panoramic window.

As O’Neill, Daniels films several sequences gazing out at where the towers once stood. “We have a photograph of John and one of his girlfriends standing on the River Cafe dock with the bridge in the background,” Lawrence Wright, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book on which the series is based, tells THR on set Aug. 2. “We didn’t know that until they already picked the site, so there’s a kind of ghostly presence that suggests maybe we picked the right spot.”

The final episode, titled “9/11,” would go on to chronicle the day of the attacks in New York, Washington, D.C., and Pennsylvania. “Even though everyone watching knows what happens next, he doesn’t,” says Daniels, who researched his larger-than-life character by speaking to O’Neill’s partners, including Ali Soufan. “The way he went about trying to get people to do what he wanted didn’t work: He turned tables over, cleared desks, screamed at people. And I think by the time the FBI pushed him out, at that retirement party — which he didn’t want — I just made the choice that the guy was going to start to refocus and maybe change. He was going to make the best of it, even though his true love was the FBI.”

This story first appeared in a May stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.