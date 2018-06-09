'Looming Tower' Creator Talks Writing Outside His Own Experiences | Drama Showrunner Roundtable

"I needed help in the room with people who had direct experience with a lot of it," Futterman told THR.

"I needed help in the room with people who had direct experience with a lot of it," Dan Futterman told The Hollywood Reporter on creating his miniseries The Looming Tower, a historical narrative that focuses on the FBI/CIA drama that preluded the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"Having said that, I don't only want to write about 50-year-old guys who grew up in Larchmont," he told the Drama Showrunner Roundtable. "But this is a complicated question right now. This is a hard question." Serving as the series' showrunner, Futterman made the unusual "decision not to rewrite."

"I would give a lot of notes," Futterman said of the his role in the writers room, also adding that writers Adam Rapp and Bathsheba Doran did their own rewrites, which Futterman notes made "the episodes sound different from one another."

"I feel like I continue to learn from [Rapp and Doran]. I can get a little forward-moving narrative, plot, and they as playwrights, they take a breath and let the scenes breathe a little bit. I feel like I'm still learning from them and people in the room," explained Futterman.

Futterman has two Academy Award nominations for best screenplay (Foxcatcher, Capote). The Looming Tower, starring Jeff Daniels, is available on Hulu.

The full Emmy Roundtables air every Sunday on SundanceTV beginning June 24 and on THR.com the following Monday. The full Drama Showrunner Roundtable starring Lena Waithe, Bruce Miller, Peter Morgan, Dan Futterman, David Shore and Courtney Kemp airs Sunday, July 15 on SundanceTV. Tune in to THR.com/roundtables for more roundtables featuring talent from the year’s top shows.