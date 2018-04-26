'The Lord Eagle' Takes Top Prize at Moscow Film Festival

Alexander Kott was also named best director for 'Spitak.'

Toyon Kyyl (The Lord Eagle) by Russian director Eduard Novikov was awarded the top film prize, the Golden St George, at the awards ceremony for the 40th Moscow International Film Festival, which drew to a close in the Russian capital on Thursday.

Set in the 1930s and focused on North Russian aboriginal people, the drama was made in the North Eastern region of Yakutia, which has emerged in recent years as the country's territory of independent filmmaking.

The special jury prize went to another local film, Nu, a 64-minute long debut feature by Yang Ge, a Chinese singer and actress who studied in Moscow before winning the local version of TV talent contest, The Voice.

An apparently autobiographical story of her search for a man to sleep with - its repeated refrain of "S'kem spat?" (Who can I sleep with?) - became something of a catchphrase with younger, irreverent festival-goers.

The best director's Silver St George went to Alexander Kott for the Armenian-Russian coproduction Spitak, centered on a deadly 1988 earthquake.

Giovanna Mezzogiorno collected the best actress' awards for her role in Ferzan Ozpetek's Napoli Velata (Naples in Veils).

Kieran Charnock, the star of Stray by New Zealand's Dustin Feneley, picked up the best actor's trophy.

This year, the festival was shifted to April from its regular June slot to avoid clashing with the 2018 FIFA world soccer championship, which Russia hosts this year.