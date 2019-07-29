Luca Guadagnino to Direct 'Lord of the Flies' Movie for Warner Bros.

Known Universe, the production company founded by blockbuster writers Lindsey Beer, Nicole Perlman and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, is in talks to executive produce.

Luca Guadagnino has found his next project with Warner Bros.' adaptation of Lord of the Flies.

Guadagnino is in talks to direct the adaptation of William Golding's novel that centers on a group of young, male boarding school students that end up stranded on an island and devolve into savages.

Known Universe, the production company founded by tentpole writers Lindsey Beer, Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Nicole Perlman, is in talks to exec produce. If deals make, Guadagnino and his producing partner Marco Morabito will produce the movie.

The studio previously announced a genderbent Lord of the Flies adaptation in 2017, with Scott McGehee and David Siegel attached to write and direct. The project was criticized for putting a male writing-directing team at the helm of what was being billed as a female-fronted project.

Guadagnino's adaptation will follow more closely to Golding's text, once again, centering on a group of school boys.

Guadagnino, repped by WME and Bloom Hergott, earned acclaim for his adaptation of Call Me By Your Name, starring Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer, which he followed up with a remake of horror Suspiria. He is tackling his first television series We Are Who We Are, starring Kid Cudi, Kiki Layne and Mia Goth, for HBO.