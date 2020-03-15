Lorenzo Brino, '7th Heaven' Star, Dies at 21

From left: David Gallagher, twins Lorenzo and Nikolas Brino, Catherine Hicks, Stephen Collins and Beverley Mitchell pose at a reception to celebrate 150 episodes of The WB's "7th Heaven" on Feb. 20, 2003 in Los Angeles, California.

Lorenzo Brino, a child star from the television show 7th Heaven, has died after being involved in a fatal car accident earlier this week. He was 21.

The young actor was killed after he lost control of his Toyota Camry and struck a pole, a press release from the San Bernadino County coroner states. Brino was the only occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Though the accident occurred last Monday in San Bernadino County, Brino's name hadn't been originally announced until now.

Lorenzo's aunt, Janet Brino, told TMZ of his passing: "To my dear sweet nephew, your loss left a hole in my heart. God needed another Angel and he took you. Please watch over your mom and dad. You sister Mimi, brothers, Antonio, Zachary and Nicholas ... You got a big job up there."

Brino's friend also paid tribute to the late actor in a YouTube video.

"From September 21st-March 9th 2020 we were blessed to have Lorenzo Brino’s Beautiful soul in our lives," the friend wrote in the video's description. "The amount of people he touched with his character and charm was unbelievable. He was a loyal friend and an amazing brother. He would always get my back no matter what. Rest In Peace Brother."

Brino was best known for appearing on The WB's 1996 drama 7th Heaven, in which he was one of the infant quadruplets that appeared on the show on a rotating basis. The series ran for 11 seasons and starred Stephen Collins, Beverly Mitchell, Jessica Biel and Barry Watson.

Lorenzo appeared in a total of 138 episodes between the third and eleventh seasons of the show as Sam Camden.