Lorenzo Soria Named President of Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Lorenzo Soria was elected president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, outgoing president Meher Tatna announced on Tuesday.

Soria will join Ali Sar, Janet R. Nepales, Ruben V. Nepales, and Meher Tatna who serve as vice president, treasurer, executive secretary, and chairman of the board of directors, respectively.

"It’s a privilege to once again be elected to serve as president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association," Soria said in a statement. "Together with my peers at the HFPA, I look forward to continuing our organization’s mission of recognizing the best in film and television, ushering in the next generation of storytellers, and staying true to our roots of giving back through our vast philanthropic efforts. I've never been prouder of our organization’s future and ready to get to work."

Soria was born in Argentina but spent his formative years in Milan. After attending university, he became a journalist for L'Espresso, an Italian news weekly. Since 1988, he has worked for the national daily La Stampa. Soria originally joined the HFFPA in 1989 and has served as a member for 24 years. He previously served as president twice — once from 2003-2005 and again from 2015-2017. Prior to his latest term — which begins July 1 — Soria spent the last two years as the HFFPA's chairman of the board.