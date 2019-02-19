Lori Loughlin on Saying Goodbye to 'Fuller House' After Five Seasons

I actually don’t want to see it end, to be honest with you. I think there’s still so many great stories to be told," Loughlin said of 'Fuller House' ending.

The final chapter of the Tanner-Fuller family will be coming to a close with the upcoming fifth and final season of Netflix's Fuller House and star Lori Loughlin doesn’t think the story is ready to come to an end.

"I don't understand why it’s the final season, I have to be honest with you," she told The Hollywood Reporter In Studio. "I think it does really well for Netflix and I don’t know their business model. I'm not sure how it all works because it's not like network television, but I was surprised. I know it was 18 episodes, which is a bigger order than usual, but I'm still surprised that they’re ending it at season five."

Fuller House, the sequel to the beloved 1987-95 sitcom Full House, premiered in 2016 and follows the grown-up lives of D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure) and Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin) and their longtime friend Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber). Original Full House stars Bob Saget, John Stamos, Dave Coulier and Loughlin are recurring in the series.

Loughlin explained how she doesn’t want to see the series come to an end, and hoping to see it live on another network, saying, "I think there's still so many great stories to be told, and who knows, maybe if Netflix says no more, maybe someone else will pick it up. Who knows?"

The actress has been a part of the Full House franchise since her joined the series during the second season, but she didn't realize the love and devotion for the show until the Netflix spin-off was picked up in 2016.

"I always knew we were this beloved show, and generations had grown up on the show, but I think when it really came back as Fuller House, and that initial response was so overwhelming, and it was so big that I think that's when it finally really hit me," she said.

Watch the video above to hear Loughlin discuss joining the series, her Hallmark series When Calls the Heart, and more.