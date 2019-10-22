Lori Loughlin Hit With Additional Charge in College Admissions Scandal

The 'Full House' actress and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are awaiting trial.

Actress Lori Loughlin is among 11 parents who on Tuesday were hit with more charges in the national college admissions scandal.

According to the new indictment, the 11 allegedly "conspired to commit federal program bribery by bribing employees of the University of Southern California (USC) to facilitate their children’s admission. In exchange for the bribes, employees of the university allegedly designated the defendants’ children as athletic recruits – with little or no regard for their athletic abilities – or as members of other favored admissions categories."

There were additional charges for those among the 11, but Loughlin was only charged with the program conspiracy count.

The Full House actress and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were previously indicted on the charges of money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

The couple is accused of paying $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to USC's crew team — even though the two never participated in the sport — thereby guaranteeing their admission into the college.

Loughlin and Giannulli have maintained their innocence and are awaiting trial.

A number of those charged in the scandal, including Felicity Huffman, have already pleaded guilty and received assorted sentences.

Huffman is currently serving her two-week prison sentence. She was also ordered to community service and fined.