Lori Loughlin, Husband Hit With New Money Laundering Charge in College Scandal

The two were already charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, were hit with a new charge in the nationwide college admissions scandal on Tuesday.

The Hollywood couple was among 16 parents indicted on the new charge of money laundering conspiracy, according to authorities.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of paying $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC's crew team — even though the two never participated in the sport — thereby guaranteeing their admission in the college, according to court documents.

The couple also faces charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Both are out on separate $1 million bonds.

This news comes a day after fellow scandal defendant, actress Felicity Huffman, announced her intentions to plead guilty to her change of conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

The actresses, along with 48 others, were arrested after federal prosecutors in Boston unsealed a criminal complaint March 12 charging all with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for allegedly cheating the collegiate system in order for their children to be admitted into upper-echelon universities.

"I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions, the actress said in a statement. "I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community."

Huffman was accused of disguising a $15,000 charitable payment in the bribery scheme for someone to take her oldest daughter's SAT exam. The mastermind behind the scheme was William “Rick” Singer, of Newport Beach, California, founder of a college prep business, who already pleaded guilty to a number of felonies related to the case.

After the scandal broke, Andrew Lelling with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Massachusetts, said authorities did not believe any college was a "co-conspirator" in the scam. No students have been charged. Universities, such as the University of Southern California, fired staff and coaches accused of being involved in the scheme.