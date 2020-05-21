Lori Loughlin and Husband Agree to Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scandal

The actress agreed to two months in jail and 24 months of supervised release.

Lori Loughlin has agreed to plead guilty in the college admissions scandal that ensnared both the Full House actress and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, according to court documents.

The couple have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges. The actress agreed to two months in jail and 24 months of supervised release. Giannulli will do five months in jail, according to court documents.

Loughlin and Giannulli were scheduled to go on trial in October on charges they allegedly paid $500,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither girl was a rower.

They denied paying bribes, calling their payments legitimate donations.

