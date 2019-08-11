Lori Loughlin's Daughter Calls Out Media "Sources" After College Bribery Scandal

Taking to Instagram Sunday, the 19-year-old posted a photo of herself raising her middle fingers as she tagged several media outlets.

Olivia Jade Giannulli — the daughter of Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, who have been charged in the college admissions bribery scandal — shared a blunt message to media reports in her first social media post seemingly responding to the varied outlets' coverage regarding her and her family.

Taking to Instagram Sunday, the 19-year-old posted a photo of herself raising her middle fingers. In the caption, the teen tags several outlets including Star Magazine, People, Daily Mail, blogger Perez Hilton and "every other media outlet" who she implies have reported stories on her based on "sources."

Prior to the college cheating scandal, Jade was recognized as a beauty blogger, social media star and YouTuber with 1.9 million subscribers on the video platform and another 1.3 million on Instagram. She also appears in a brief scene in Eighth Grade when Kayla (Elsie Fisher) watches a makeup tutorial on YouTube.

In the past two years, Jade secured sponsorship deals with beauty and fashion companies Too Faced, Tresemme, Smashbox, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Lulus, Boohoo and Dolce & Gabbana beauty, as well as HP Inc. and haircare brand Tresemme. Beauty chain Sephora confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that they dropped Jade from their brand partnership amid the scandal with Tresemme and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. following suit.

Loughlin's 20-year-old daughter Isabella Rose Giannulli deleted her social media accounts after the scandal but the younger Giannulli sister remained mum on Instagram and has not posted anything publicly regarding the scandal. Us Weekly reported that she had been privately communicating with friends on Instagram using the "close friend list."

On April 9, Loughlin and Giannulli were among several parents charged with money laundering and other crimes in "Operation Varsity Blues." Loughlin and Giannulli were initially charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud for paying $500,000 through a college prep business to ensure their two daughters' admission to the University of Southern California as recruits to the college’s crew team, even though they did not participate in the sport.

Loughlin and Giannulli said in court documents filed in April that they were waiving their right to appear in court for an arraignment and plead not guilty. Actress Felicity Huffman issued a statement on April 8 in which she apologized to her daughter and plead guilty.

In light of the charges, Hallmark Channel has pulled Loughlin from roles in the series When Calls the Heart and Garage Sale Mystery and has cut ties with the actress. The actress will also not appear in the final season of Fuller House.