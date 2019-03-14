Sephora Drops Lori Loughlin's Influencer Daughter Amid College Entrance Scandal

The beauty brand is dropping Olivia Jade Giannulli amid a nationwide college entrance cheating scandal.

Paris-based multi-national beauty chain Sephora is dropping Lori Loughlin's influencer daughter from their brand partnership amidst a nationwide university cheating scandal.

“After a careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately,” the beauty brand told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement on Thursday.

Olivia Jade Giannulli — daughter of Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli — is a beauty blogger, social media star and YouTuber with 1.9 million subscribers on the video platform and another 1.3 million on Instagram.

Giannulli started school at USC last fall and posts fashion, makeup and lifestyle videos (many with college-oriented titles) on YouTube. One of her videos, entitled "Olivia Jade x Sephora collection (holy sh*t)," focuses on her collaborative makeup palette, the Olivia Jade x Sephora Collection Bronze & Illuminate Palette, which was available for sale on the beauty giant's website for $28 on Tuesday, but was "no longer available" as of Wednesday and has now been pulled from the site.

In the past two years, Olivia Jade has scored sponsorship deals with beauty and fashion companies Too Faced, Tresemme, Smashbox, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Lulus, Boohoo and Dolce & Gabbana beauty as well as HP Inc.

In a statement to THR on Wednesday, HP said the company worked with both Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade in 2017 "for a one time product campaign. HP has removed the content from its properties."

So far the other brands have declined to comment.