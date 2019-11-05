Lorin Salob, Emmy-Winning Producer on 'A Woman Named Jackie,' Dies at 77

He also served as an assistant director on 'The Getaway,' 'Freebie and the Bean,' 'Tron' and 'Charlie's Angels.'

Lorin Salob, an assistant director, production manager and Emmy-winning producer with credits including The Getaway, Charlie's Angels, Tron and A Woman Named Jackie, has died. He was 77.

Salob died Oct. 23 in Staunton, Virginia, after a long battle with cardiac ALS, his wife, Joan, said.

Salob also served as a vice president in TV production at such companies as Disney, TriStar, New World and All American Television, home of Baywatch.

Born in New York City on May 25, 1942, Salob started out on Dick Clark's American Bandstand and at documentarian David L. Wolper's company before becoming involved in National Geographic specials and the documentary series The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau.

As an assistant director, he worked on such shows as Medical Center, The F.B.I., The Streets of San Francisco and Charlie's Angels and on films including The Getaway (1972), The Carey Treatment (1972), Freebie and the Bean (1974), 99 and 44/100% Dead! (1974) and Tron (1982).

Salob received his Emmy in 1992 for producing the NBC miniseries A Woman Named Jackie, starring Roma Downey. He also produced the 1993 USA movie Marilyn & Bobby: Her Final Affair and the 1996 ABC telefilm Born Free: A New Adventure.

He was an executive in charge of production on the CBS drama Tour of Duty and the Family Channel's Zorro; a production manager on Runaway (1984), starring Tom Selleck and Gene Simmons, a 1981 East of Eden miniseries and a rebooted TV version of The Adventures of Sinbad; and a unit production manager on 1981's This Is Elvis.