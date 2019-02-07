Universal Pictures, Lorne Michaels Teaming for Movie About Navy SEAL Who Killed Osama Bin Laden

The movie will be based on Robert O'Neill's biography, 'The Operator.'

Navy SEAL Robert O'Neill, who delivered the shot that killed Osama bin Laden during a 2011 raid, will be getting his own movie via Universal and Saturday Night Live patriarch Lorne Michaels.

The studio and Michaels' Broadway Video banner have purchased the rights to The Operator: Firing the Shots That Killed Osama Bin Laden and My Years as a SEAL Team Warrior, O'Neill's biography that tracks his story from a small town in Montana to his time hunting terrorists around the globe.

Michael Russell Gunn, whose credits include series The Newsroom and is currently a supervising producer on Showtime's Billions, is adapting the screenplay. O'Neill will executive produce.

Kristin Lowe and Mika Pryce will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.