Lorne Michaels Talks "Narrowcasting," 'Saturday Night Live' Tribute to Chris Farley

Lorne Michaels downplayed 2019's political sketches of Saturday Night Live, saying that the tradition of skewing leaders and personalities has always been part of the show and that the message is a way to bridge the gap between the coasts in a divided political time.

The show's creator and producer said even the subjects love the parodies, which include President Donald Trump, who has hosted the show in the past. “Everybody who is in a position of power who should be offended, is also a fan,” he said. “They go, 'Why did it have to be me?' But they understand that it's not personal. I think if you're hitting the president of the United States, you're hitting everyone else."

Speaking at Cannes Lions, he added that the political tradition stems from the first episodes, which touched on the Vietnam War, Watergate and the security situation of New York City at the time. "The politics, the music, that is all from that time."

But it would never get the green light today, in part because of the cost of costumes, sets and cast, and might struggle against streamers that can curate a viewing queue. "You couldn't do this show now, mostly because of budget," he said. "We're in an age of narrowcasting, and we are in broadcasting."

The wide reach of network TV — as opposed to niche viewing and bingeing — allows for the show to continue to reach a diverse audience. "The comfort of being in broadcasting, we are broadcasting in all 50 states. And when you are doing political work it means that you have influence, particularly in the kind of world we are in now, in the red states as opposed to performing for the blue states and preaching to the choir."

"So there's some other level of a small town, you are reaching people," he added. "There are people all over the country that are smart, sophisticated."

He also discussed Adam Sandler's recent tribute to the late Chris Farley when he hosted the show in May. "What was interesting about Sandler's tribute to Chris Farley, [is that] Chris was on the show in the late '80s and early '90s. What was striking was watching the current cast, who grew up on those guys, and those guys who grew up on the original cast, we sort of saw the continuity from the beginnings all the way to season 45," he said. "You sort of see people standing on the shoulders of people that came before."

Michaels added that he feels that once the show passed 40 years, it has been enshrined as an institution with an aura of "permanence," and will continue even after he has left the show, though he has no plans to do so any time soon. He added: "I'm going to be there as long as it continues."