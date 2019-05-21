Lorraine Toussaint Teases 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' Role

The actress also spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about bonding with her 'Village' castmates and her friendships from Netflix's 'Orange Is the New Black.'

Audiences have watched actress Lorraine Toussaint play a wide range of characters on screen, from social worker Patricia Davis currently on NBC's The Village to the manipulative and petrifying Vee on Netflix's Orange Is the New Black.

But she'll be taking on a role unlike any she's done before when starring in Guillermo del Toro’s anticipated adaption of Alvin Schwartz's Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

The actress teased her role while sitting down with The Hollywood Reporter In Studio, saying, "I play an 80-year-old blind woman in the grips of a very violent vision. And when Guillermo del Toro calls, you say yes."

Continuing, "It was something that I've never done, playing that kind of age. And I was particularly flattered that he called me to play this 80-year-old woman. I hope you like it."

Before Toussaint terrifies audiences in Scary Stories, she’s wrapping up the first season of NBC's The Village, with the season finale airing Tuesday. She spoke on the chemistry with her fellow castmates, often finding time to bond over dinners and bowling when not on set.

"Some of the younger people hang out and they go out partying," Toussaint said. "We’ve actually made dates to go bowling, we've had cooking nights. I've actually had the cast and [creator] Mike Daniels over for dinner. We do a fair amount of hanging out."

Toussaint also looked back at her time on Orange Is the New Black to talk about the friendships she formed with the cast, admitting that she hasn't kept up with the series, which is coming to an end with the seventh season this year.

"It was a tough gig, but the part that wasn't tough were those ladies," she told In Studio. "They pushed me and I pushed them, and we all brought this level of authenticity and this level of work. Everybody brought their A-game every day."

The season finale of The Village airs Tuesday, May 21, at 8 p.m. on NBC.