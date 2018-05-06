Lortel Awards: 'KPOP,' 'Cost of Living,' 'School Girls' Take Top Off-Broadway Prizes

The award for outstanding solo show went to Billy Crudup for his performance in 'Harry Clarke.'

'Jesus Hopped the "A" Train' received outstanding revival, while Carrie Coon and Billy Crudup also earned awards at the 33rd annual ceremony.

While the Lucille Lortel Awards can often be an indicator of which shows will move to Broadway, as with past winners like Hamilton and The Band’s Visit, this year’s winners showcased a varied selection of Off-Broadway shows and performers, with only a few shows receiving multiple awards and a tie for outstanding play.

Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play and Martyna Majok’s Cost of Living tied for outstanding play. MCC Theater plans to bring School Girls back to the stage this fall, and the play, which is about competitive students at a boarding school in Ghana, also received the award for featured actress for Mirirai Sithole. Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club, Cost of Living, won his year’s Pulitzer Prize for Drama and earned an award for featured actor Gregg Mozgala.

KPOP received the award for outstanding musical. KPOP led with the most nominations with nine and received awards for featured actor Jason Tam and lead actress Ashley Park. Park is also nominated for a Tony Award this season for her performance in Mean Girls. Produced by Ars Nova in association with Ma-Yi Theater Company and Woodshed Collective, the immersive musical follows the inner workings of a Korean pop music factory.

Carrie Coon received the award for leading actress in a play for her portrayal of a single mother struggling with a special needs child in Amy Herzog’s Mary Jane at New York Theatre Workshop. Anne Kaufmann also received the award for her direction of the play.

The award for outstanding solo show went to Billy Crudup for his performance in Harry Clarke. David Cale’s play, which follows a man who leads a double life, premiered at the Vineyard Theatre and is currently running at the Minetta Lane Theatre.

Outstanding revival went to Stephen Adley Guirgis’s Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train. The Signature Theatre production also received the award for its lead actor Sean Carvajal. The remaining acting winners were Tiffany Mann for featured actress in a musical for Jerry Springer - The Opera at The New Group and Damon Daunno for leading actor in a musical for The Lucky Ones at Ars Nova. Sonya Tayeh also received the award for choreography for The Lucky Ones.

The Off-Broadway League's Lucille Lortel Awards were presented at NYU Skirball Center in a ceremony hosted by Laura Benanti and Jeremy Shamos, who co-starred on Broadway this season in Steve Martin’s Meteor Shower. Presenters for the evening included many Tony Award nominees and stars from the Broadway season, including Tina Fey, Denise Gough, Lauren Ridloff, Lauren Ambrose, Harry Hadden-Paton, Tony Shalhoub, Katrina Lenk, Ari’el Stachel, Condola Rashad, LaChanze and Grey Henson.