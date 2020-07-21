Los Angeles Awarded National Women’s Soccer League Team in 2022

Natalie Portman is part of the group who helped secure the rights, with a number of high-profile female Hollywood stars among the investors.

The National Women’s Soccer League Tuesday announced that Los Angeles has been awarded an expansion team, which will be in place spring 2022.

A majority woman-founded group led by Natalie Portman, technology venture capitalist Kara Nortman, media and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman and tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist Alexis Ohanian secured the expansion rights, according to the league.

“Today we take an exciting step by announcing the first women majority-owned and led ownership group,” Portman said in a statement. “I am thrilled by the opportunity to partner with this incredible group of people to bring a professional women’s soccer team to Los Angeles. Together, we aim to build not only a winning team on the field, but also to develop a passionately loyal fan base. We also hope to make a substantive impact on our community, committing to extending access to sports for young people in Los Angeles through our relationship with the LA84 Foundation."

Led by consortium president Julie Uhrman, the founding investor group includes Serena Williams and daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr.; actors Uzo Aduba, Jessica Chastain, America Ferrera, Jennifer Garner and Eva Longoria; late night talk show host Lilly Singh; and more than 10 former U.S. Women’s National Team players; among others.

“We come together with a collective passion for bringing about change," Uhrman said in a statement. “Change for our players, change for our fans and change for our community. Change that begins today. In addition to announcing the rights to an L.A. NWSL team, we are thrilled to officially announce our partnership with the LA84 Foundation to help us build out our community relations foundation from the very start."