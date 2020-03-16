Los Angeles-Based ABC News Staffer Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Employees at ABC News, NBC News and CBS News have all now tested positive for the virus.

On Monday morning, Today show co-anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie announced that an NBC News employee who works on the third hour of the television franchise has tested positive for coronavirus.

A few hours later, ABC News president James Goldston announced that a Los Angeles-based employee who has been covering the virus outbreak in Seattle has tested positive for the virus, according to a memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

That's in addition to the six CBS News employees who have now tested positive, including one, foreign correspondent Seth Doane, who gave a first-hand account of his condition on television this morning.

The infected ABC News employee has "mild" symptoms, Goldston said. "I’m glad to report our colleague is feeling much better already," he added. "We’re wishing for a full and speedy recovery.”

As a result of the positive test, the network's Seattle-focused team will have to "self isolate and monitor for any symptoms of COVID-19."

The network's Los Angeles office will temporarily close as well, with the team working remotely for the time being.

"We are continuing to take precautions advised by the CDC and other government officials to prevent the spread of the virus," Goldston said. "As we’ve said before, it is imperative that if you’re sick, you should stay home. If you become ill at work, you should leave and alert your manager, contact your health care provider to be evaluated and avoid contact with other individuals. If you are confirmed to have COVID-19 or someone close to you is confirmed, you should alert your manager or HR so that they can inform the proper individuals for guidance and take appropriate steps to keep you and others healthy."