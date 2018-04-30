Give Mom the Best of L.A. Beauty This Mother's Day

From nails to spas, give mom the full L.A. beauty experience with these local treatments and locally-made products.

Mother's Day is coming up May 13, which can fill well-meaning gift-givers with major anxiety. Relax, and select one of the local beauty picks below -- you may want to try one of them out, too.

Fab Facial

Give the gift of a radiant glow. The Goodform Skin Signature Facial, ($150-180) is fully customized, so there’s no guesswork in booking an appointment here. A range of services from diamond tip microdermabrasion to an organic fruit enzyme peel will meet any woman's needs. For a gift that keeps on giving, purchase a monthly membership that includes one 75-minute signature facial at a rate of $145 (regularly $180) per month or a package of 6 facials ($972).

Goodform 725 N. Fairfax Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90046, (323) 658-8585.

Bright Lights

Non-toxic candles are nearly impossible to find, so Honest Company alumna Cat Chen launched her own, Skylar Body. After she realized her newborn child was allergic to ingredients that are widely used in perfume, she launched her direct-to-consumer brand. Available in four scents; Arrow, Coral, Isle, and Meadow, the candles are incredibly thought-out from ingredients to packaging. For a worry-free candle gift, locally hand-poured in Los Angeles, this is it.

Best Foot Forward

Getting a pedicure at tenoverten is so essential that eastsiders have been known to make their way to Culver City just for the privilege. Uber-chic, the salon stands out for its headache-free serenity. Gift the Mother’s Day gift box ($155), which includes the tenoverten by Taryn Toomey polish trio, a Luxe Pedicure, and one credit for a class by Toomey, who is also a fitness instructor with a mind-body focus.

tenoverten Platform, 8330 Washington Blvd., Suite 102, Culver City, CA 90232.

Her Time

Booking your mom a spa day at The Peninsula Beverly Hills Spa is a winning move. The Kos Paris Body Tonic (90 minutes/$325) is the ultimate treatment, beginning with a full body Maurician sugar scrub, using a body tonic made of ginger, orange and carrot. A full-body massage and scalp treatment follows, ending with a Kos Paris moisturizing application. For a complete gift, purchase Kos' 3 Tea Cream ($75) when booking so mom has a gift to take home.

The Peninsula Beverly Hills 9882 South Santa Monica Boulevard, Beverly HIlls, CA 90212, (310) 551-2888.

Creme de la Cream

Osea Advanced Protection Cream ($98) is the grand dame of natural beauty. Ultra-rich organic seaweed deeply hydrates and firms skin, and DPHP visibly evens skin tone and reduces the appearance of hyperpigmentation – perfect for those who have L.A. sun-exposure and environmental-related concerns. Grapeseed, jojoba and avocado oils plump the skin. Working moms Shonda Rhimes and Jessica Biel are fans.

Buy locally at Credo Beauty 8327 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90048 (323) 272-3195.