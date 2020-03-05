Los Angeles County Identifies Four More Cases of Coronavirus

The county case total is now 11.

Four more cases of coronavirus were identified in Los Angeles County on Thursday. The county case total is now 11.

The cases are part of a group of travelers who were in Northern Italy, officials said. No additional information was offered.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed the news a day after the state, county and city declared an emergency due to new cases.

“With yesterday’s declarations of a public health emergency by the Board of Supervisors, Public Health has mobilized county resources, accelerated emergency planning, streamlined staffing, and enhanced our coordinated efforts with agencies across the county and with our state and federal partners,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of Public Health, said in a statement.

Ferrer added, “As more cases are identified, we are asking everyone to do their part: stay home if you are sick and keep your children home if they are sick; take time now to plan for the possibility of school and business closures, and be sure to follow any additional directives issued by Public Health and/or local officials."

She concluded, "By working together, we can try to slow the transmission of novel coronavirus."

Six new cases in L.A. county were announced on Wednesday; one of the patients is an employee at Los Angeles International Airport.

County health officials, along with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, implore residents to wash their hands often and to avoid physical social interactions, such as hugs and handshakes. They also said anyone with any illness, no matter how minor, should stay home.

In addition, county officials asked that businesses and schools be understanding with employees who wish to work from home.