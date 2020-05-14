Los Angeles County Fair Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

The move marks the second time in the event's history that the fair has been cancelled.

The Los Angeles County Fair has been cancelled, prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced Thursday.

The move marks the second time in the event's history that the fair has been cancelled.

"For the safety and well-being of our guests, vendors and staff, we announce today that we are canceling the 2020 #LACountyFair, following the guidelines of state and county public health officials who are advising against large public gatherings for the remainder of the year," a statement read posted on the L.A. County Fair's Twitter.

In a video message, President and CEO of Fairplex Miguel Santana, said that after discussions with L.A. county partners, they "made the necessary and difficult decision of cancelling the 2020 LA County Fair."

"We made this decision knowing the huge financial impact it will have on our staff and hundreds of vendors, partners, artists and entrepreneurs who rely on the fair each year for their own livelihood," he said, explaining that the fair has served as the place that "celebrated the best of Southern California."

"We hope that you are doing everything you can to ensure the safety and healthy of yourselves and your family. Remember we shine brighter together and we hope too ee you at the 2021 L.A. County Fair."

Ticketholders have the option of having a credit applied to the 2021 Fair with the addition of one extra season pass, receiving a full refund or donating the value of their 2020 season to the TLC – Fairplex Emergency Response Fund. The restricted fund is being used to aid in Fairplex’s support of the community response to COVID-19 in partnership with Sowing Seeds for Life to drive-thru testing.

The cancellation comes in wake of news that The Hollywood Bowl cancelled their season for the first time in 98 years. The news also comes after, just last week, Los Angeles County reopened some trails and allowed some retailers to begin curbside services as long as social distancing rules are maintained. Beaches were reopened on Wednesday.

Of the county's coronavirus case count, an additional 51 people have died in Los Angeles County from COVID-19 illness over the past 24 hours for a total of 1,709 deaths thus far.