L.A. District Attorney Declines Five Sexual Assault Cases Against James Toback

The Los Angeles County district attorney's office has declined to prosecute five cases brought forth against writer and director James Toback, D.A. spokesman Greg Risling confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

In one case, the victim failed to appear for an interview, but could still come forward in the future. The rest were beyond statute of limitations, according to the district attorney's office. They were all declined April 5.

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein allegations, hundreds of women accused the Oscar-nominated Toback of sexual harassment and assault.

Beverly Hills and Los Angeles police submitted an unknown number of cases against Toback to the district attorney's office.

Two of the declined cases were misdemeanors from LAPD, the other three were felonies from Beverly Hills.

Tobeck has denied all allegations.